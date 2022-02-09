First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Head to Head Contrast

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and HMN Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 1.03 $29.57 million $3.33 8.01 HMN Financial $46.02 million 2.58 $13.56 million $3.00 8.63

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMN Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 15.37% 13.53% 1.37% HMN Financial 29.47% 12.60% 1.36%

Risk and Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and HMN Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.12%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats HMN Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

