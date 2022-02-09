First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Stock Position Boosted by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 448,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,412 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up about 7.1% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 27.7% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 497.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 81,075 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. 3,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,429. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69.

