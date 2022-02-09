First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.09 and last traded at $92.02. 115,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 75,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.
