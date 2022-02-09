First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.09 and last traded at $92.02. 115,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 75,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

