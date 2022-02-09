Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.