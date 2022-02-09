Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

