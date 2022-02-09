Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 37.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

