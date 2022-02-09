Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $987.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report sales of $987.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $973.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $994.30 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FLO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FLO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. 1,348,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

