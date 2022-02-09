FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

