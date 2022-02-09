FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.FMC also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-$8.10 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

