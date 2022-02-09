FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price Up 6% After Earnings Beat

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $117.98 and last traded at $117.82. Approximately 10,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 741,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.18.

The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.92.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

