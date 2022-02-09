Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$59.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$61.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.84%.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.
