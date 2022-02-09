Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Increased by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 4,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $66.87. 51,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.04 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

