FourThought Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 14.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Torrid stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

