FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 990.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $46,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after buying an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 108.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 344,381 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,204.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 140,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 218.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 159,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 109,098 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148 in the last ninety days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of FIBK opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

