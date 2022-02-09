FourThought Financial LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after buying an additional 191,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after buying an additional 131,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ALLETE by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,334,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

