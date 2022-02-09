FourThought Financial LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,949 shares of company stock worth $4,170,342. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

