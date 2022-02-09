FourThought Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,245 CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

Shares of CFBK opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. CF Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities research analysts expect that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.