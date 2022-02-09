FourThought Financial LLC Takes Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

BRDG stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.