FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. 7,955,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. FOX has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

