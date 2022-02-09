FOX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,678 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 321% compared to the average volume of 1,110 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 217,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. FOX has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

