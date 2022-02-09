Franklin Resources Inc. Has $110.19 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Semtech worth $110,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,959. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

