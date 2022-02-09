Franklin Resources Inc. Has $84.80 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.27% of Liberty Broadband worth $84,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

