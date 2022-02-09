Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Trading 9.2% Higher

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 17,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 27,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

