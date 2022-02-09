Freshii (TSE:FRII) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII) was up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89. Approximately 23,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 32,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Separately, Cormark raised Freshii from a “market perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Freshii alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.71 million and a PE ratio of -16.79.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.