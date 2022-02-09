Freshworks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,235 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,327 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,076,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,404,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,807,000. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. 1,640,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,629. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

