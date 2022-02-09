FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

NYSE:TECK opened at $34.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

