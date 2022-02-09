FY2021 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.37. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of OKE opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,042,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,244,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 139,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

