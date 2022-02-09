FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after buying an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 2,420,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,189,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 940,628 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.