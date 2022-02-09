FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Issued By B. Riley

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

BTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE BTU opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,645 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

