FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Issued By Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $15.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $445.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.46 and a 200-day moving average of $471.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.