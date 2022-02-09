Fyooz Tops 1-Day Volume of $79,265.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $73,347.84 and approximately $79,265.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00108018 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

