Gainplan LLC Invests $252,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 901 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $304.56 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

