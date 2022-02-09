GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives $89.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GameStop by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. GameStop has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $348.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of -1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

