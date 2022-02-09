GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.24.

GATX stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.19. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,075. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.38%.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

