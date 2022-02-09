Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.95) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.08) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 46.65 ($0.63) on Monday. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 43.60 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of £65.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.38.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

