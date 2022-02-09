Genel Energy (LON:GENL) PT Lowered to GBX 185

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 185 ($2.50) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GENL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.88) to GBX 192 ($2.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. raised their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 215 ($2.91) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

LON GENL opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The company has a market capitalization of £405.21 million and a PE ratio of -14.71. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.08.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

