Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) PT Lowered to GBX 185

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 185 ($2.50) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of GEGYF opened at $1.66 on Monday. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

