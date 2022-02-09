Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $61.86

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.86, but opened at $64.47. Genesco shares last traded at $65.16, with a volume of 927 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.05.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
