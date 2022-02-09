Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $61.86

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.86, but opened at $64.47. Genesco shares last traded at $65.16, with a volume of 927 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

