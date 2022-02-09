Geode Capital Management LLC Has $50.76 Million Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Ormat Technologies worth $50,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

