Geode Capital Management LLC Has $52.24 Million Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $52,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

