Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $51,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SHO. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

