Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Cryoport worth $49,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter worth $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $205,000.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 565,250 shares of company stock worth $42,251,040. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

CYRX opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00.

Cryoport Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

