Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 30,827 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,827 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Welbilt worth $48,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,539,000 after buying an additional 244,620 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 129.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,701,000 after buying an additional 3,608,311 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,282,000 after buying an additional 3,814,817 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 70.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,918,000 after buying an additional 1,611,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $25.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

