Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,238,237 CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,238,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,258,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.89% of CF Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 65,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

