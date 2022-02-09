Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its position in two (NYSE:TWOA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.05% of TWO worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TWO by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 919,403 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TWO by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 122,565 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in TWO by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 234,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in TWO by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 601,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 351,384 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TWO by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,134,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWOA remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,145. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. two has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

