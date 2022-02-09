Glazer Capital LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOLU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COOLU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,948. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

