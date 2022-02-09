Glazer Capital LLC Sells 1,247,099 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247,099 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of CFFVU remained flat at $$8.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

