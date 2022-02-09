Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.