Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

