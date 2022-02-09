Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 17,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)
