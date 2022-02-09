Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 17,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

