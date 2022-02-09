Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Down to $27.38

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $26.54. Global Partners shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $894.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Global Partners by 78.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

